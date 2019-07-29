Accuvest Global Advisors Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Recro Pharma (REPH) Shorts Lowered By 1.92%

Accuvest Global Advisors increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 85.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired 348 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Accuvest Global Advisors holds 756 shares with $1.35 million value, up from 408 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $936.90B valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $46.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1896.55. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S – TEAMED UP WITH AMAZON TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS DIGITAL ORDERING NETWORK WITH ADDITION OF AN AMAZON ALEXA VOICE ORDERING SKILL; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) had a decrease of 1.92% in short interest. REPH’s SI was 571,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.92% from 583,100 shares previously. With 114,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)’s short sellers to cover REPH’s short positions. The SI to Recro Pharma Inc’s float is 4.1%. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 25,113 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has declined 15.54% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) stake by 8,692 shares to 62,972 valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc Msci Chile Etf (ECH) stake by 22,077 shares and now owns 19,801 shares. Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM) was reduced too.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $215.60 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain.

