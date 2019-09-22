Accuvest Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Essent Group LTD.HARES (ESNT) SI Decreased By 5.47%

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 16.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,438 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Accuvest Global Advisors holds 12,442 shares with $1.67 million value, down from 14,880 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365

Essent Group LTD.HARES (NYSE:ESNT) had a decrease of 5.47% in short interest. ESNT’s SI was 1.07M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.47% from 1.13 million shares previously. With 598,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Essent Group LTD.HARES (NYSE:ESNT)’s short sellers to cover ESNT’s short positions. The SI to Essent Group LTD.HARES’s float is 1.15%. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 1.63M shares traded or 184.11% up from the average. ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.05 billion. The firm also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders.

More notable recent ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Essent: The Essential Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essent Group reports $473.2M reinsurance transaction – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call For August 2, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold ESent Group Ltd. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 45,351 are held by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 156,371 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2.36M shares. Waterstone Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 137,200 shares or 10% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested in 60,472 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 85,728 shares stake. Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 322,222 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Inc has invested 0.02% in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Next Century Growth Lc reported 262,068 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 60,968 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 151,102 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 0.05% in ESent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 223,539 shares. 148,344 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. 157,601 are owned by Goodman.

Accuvest Global Advisors increased Shake Shack Class A stake by 10,391 shares to 16,958 valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Msci Netherlandsetf (EWN) stake by 63,944 shares and now owns 84,069 shares. Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Company holds 107,017 shares. Kdi Cap Prtnrs Lc invested in 6.1% or 121,618 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assoc stated it has 3.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviance Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 3.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horrell Capital accumulated 2,510 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 1.65 million were reported by London Of Virginia. Beaumont Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 140,705 shares. Sigma Planning invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hemenway Communication Limited Liability Corp accumulated 137,265 shares. Sky Inv Group Incorporated Lc holds 3.47% or 73,848 shares. Beacon Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 50 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt Inc reported 18,361 shares stake. South Dakota Invest Council invested 3.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 3.63 million shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.36% above currents $139.44 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $16300 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.