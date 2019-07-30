Accuvest Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) as Stock Value Rose; Saturna Capital Has Cut Telus (TU) Stake by $518,000; Share Value Rose

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $120.97. About 12.68M shares traded or 83.91% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Telus (TU) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Telus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 221,384 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department stated it has 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability owns 2.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 117,361 shares. Fmr Lc holds 35.40M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Essex Ltd Liability reported 22,603 shares stake. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Llc reported 1.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fil holds 0.57% or 3.49 million shares. Rockland holds 1.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 108,368 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 12.40M shares. Horrell Mgmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 668 shares. Coldstream Management holds 0.18% or 19,697 shares in its portfolio. 10,000 were accumulated by Loews Corp. 2,218 were reported by Baltimore. Compton Mngmt Inc Ri has 32,801 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,747 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Turkey Etf (TUR) by 72,296 shares to 106,601 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 16,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Ultra Shrt.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $256.06 million activity. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock or 1.21M shares. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $324.54M for 16.72 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.