Accuvest Global Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $634,036; Symantec (SYMC) Stake Increased by 13D Management Llc

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 156.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 1,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 1,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.60% or $38.41 during the last trading session, reaching $324.03. About 27.58 million shares traded or 371.61% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 35,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 881,457 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.44M, up from 845,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 5.11 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 13/03/2018 CAFC: TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA v. SYMANTEC CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2551 – 2018-03-13; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Huntington Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 7,276 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd stated it has 1.08% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Whittier Trust Comm reported 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Kistler owns 812 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council owns 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 19,200 shares. 4,500 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company. 2,705 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company. 1.08 million were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Shine Advisory Svcs invested in 0% or 301 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Lc has 0.34% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Lifeplan Financial owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. 18,321 shares were sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L., worth $422,327.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL,SYMC,ZM,MFGP – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Posts Q2 U.S. Subscriber Loss: ETFs to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “This could be the catalyst Netflix needs to break out of its 7-month range – CNBC” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Continuing Growth Story Of Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability Co owns 101 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,641 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Eqis Capital Management Inc has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 1.54M shares. 92,476 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com invested in 805 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 497,003 shares. Telemus Capital Limited has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Blue Fin Cap holds 2,631 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 178 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 0.4% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hollencrest stated it has 1,266 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 196,920 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 76,888 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Australia Etf (EWA) by 64,195 shares to 68,502 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 11,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,633 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM).