Accuvest Global Advisors Has Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position; Brown Advisory Lifted Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake

Accuvest Global Advisors increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 156.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired 1,781 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Accuvest Global Advisors holds 2,918 shares with $1.04M value, up from 1,137 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $130.91B valuation. The stock decreased 3.36% or $10.39 during the last trading session, reaching $298.99. About 7.35 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable

Brown Advisory Inc increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 8.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc acquired 1,725 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 21,090 shares with $5.20 million value, up from 19,365 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $47.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $255.28. About 1.23M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp reported 523 shares. Bristol John W And Co Incorporated New York holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 174,069 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 749 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Agf Investments holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 243,122 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 629 shares. Technology Crossover Vii Ltd, California-based fund reported 3.54 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 35,382 shares. Highlander Cap Management Lc invested in 450 shares. Legal General Public Limited Com stated it has 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Toronto Dominion State Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 357,020 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 1,663 shares. Riverbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Westpac Bk Corp invested in 76,121 shares or 0% of the stock. Fin Service holds 0.08% or 1,061 shares in its portfolio.

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased Ishares Trust Msci Uk Etf New stake by 184,689 shares to 26,407 valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Trust Global Tactical Et (FTGC) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 59,041 shares. Emerging Mrkts Internet & Ec E was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 39.85% above currents $298.99 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was initiated by Wolfe Research with “Buy”. Buckingham Research downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, March 8. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $382 target. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $358 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. Raymond James maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $450 target. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons Netflix Cancels Its Original Programs – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix: Wake Me Up When November Ends – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Does Netflix Have a Pricing Problem? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Sluggishness in Netflix Stock Is a Long Term Buying Opportunity – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 29,475 shares to 4.20M valued at $426.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) stake by 35,489 shares and now owns 618,428 shares. Fitbit Inc was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $28500 highest and $242 lowest target. $268.29’s average target is 5.10% above currents $255.28 stock price. ServiceNow had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $270 target.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow +2.6% as Stifel turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Is Mostly Bullish On ServiceNow – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow: Has No Edge Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Incorporated holds 3,206 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Monetary Grp invested in 0.47% or 4,770 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research invested in 0.16% or 117,579 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Parkside Comml Bank holds 210 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Old Comml Bank In owns 2,070 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 254,399 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 167,820 shares. Exchange holds 12,899 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 5,853 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 1.61% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 66,323 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 1,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Comml Bank stated it has 159 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com reported 67,248 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.