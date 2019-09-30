Accuvest Global Advisors Has Lifted Its Costco Wholesale Co (COST) Stake; Graham Capital Management LP Decreased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 87.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Graham Capital Management Lp holds 25,000 shares with $4.24 million value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $435.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 14.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd

Accuvest Global Advisors increased Costco Wholesale Co (COST) stake by 86.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired 1,346 shares as Costco Wholesale Co (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Accuvest Global Advisors holds 2,895 shares with $765,000 value, up from 1,549 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Co now has $126.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $288.11. About 1.64 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Among 12 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Costco Wholesale has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is -0.59% below currents $288.11 stock price. Costco Wholesale had 22 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $243 target in Monday, April 1 report. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, September 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, July 11. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Underperform” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, September 19.

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 7,623 shares to 3,224 valued at $401,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New stake by 55,511 shares and now owns 22,935 shares. Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings.

Graham Capital Management Lp increased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 106,000 shares to 186,000 valued at $25.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Dht Holdings Inc (Prn) stake by 1.05M shares and now owns 6.83M shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $21600 lowest target. $237.50’s average target is 42.02% above currents $167.23 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of BABA in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $220 target. Bank of America maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 34.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

