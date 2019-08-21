Accuvest Global Advisors Has Increased Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $667,736; Wasatch Advisors Maintains Position in Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) by 54.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 76,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 218,784 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 141,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $626.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 32,782 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 182.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 3,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 1,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.62. About 6.21 million shares traded or 58.90% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 31,903 shares to 145,462 shares, valued at $13.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 29,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,440 shares, and cut its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 174,006 shares to 29,250 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) by 8,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,972 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Msci N (NORW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

