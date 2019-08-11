Accuvest Global Advisors Has Cut Stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) as Valuation Rose; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Newport Asia Has Boosted Holding by $70.96 Million

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 52.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 5,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.67M shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 2.90M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.90 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

