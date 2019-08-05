Accuvest Global Advisors Has Cut Its Mcdonald’s (MCD) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Lauder (Estee) Cos (EL) Share Value Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Upped Holding by $8.20 Million

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 52.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 5,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.52M shares traded or 24.17% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (EL) by 23.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 49,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 264,260 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.75 million, up from 214,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.2. About 1.23 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s: The Arches Are Still Golden – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avoid The Golden Arches: No Gold To Be Found – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Q2 When McDonald’s Investments Begin to Pay Off? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $233,662 activity. Hoovel Catherine A. had sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has 69,226 shares. 3,578 were accumulated by West Chester. Meeder Asset invested in 35,632 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2,684 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Services holds 0.03% or 1,220 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.13% or 80,840 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Advsr invested in 3,684 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price has 0.15% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com reported 13,349 shares. Oarsman Incorporated holds 6,508 shares. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,718 shares stake. Brown Advisory Securities Lc owns 6,850 shares. Corda Inv Management Llc stated it has 74,759 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.78% stake. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Thailand Etf (THD) by 10,183 shares to 12,747 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rh Common Stock by 11,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Turkey Etf (TUR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Retail Bank And Trust reported 0.33% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital owns 9,983 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Kwmg Lc invested in 0% or 59 shares. Cleararc invested in 3,355 shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt reported 4,832 shares stake. Umb Bancshares N A Mo has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Central Asset Management (Hk) Ltd invested in 2,400 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.26% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fil Ltd invested in 228,346 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 25,069 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 7,864 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Appleton Ma accumulated 0.32% or 14,535 shares. Conning Inc reported 7,506 shares. Bamco Inc New York accumulated 434 shares or 0% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 21,720 shares to 16,338 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,360 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $93.14 million activity. Shares for $4.12M were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M worth of stock. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. MOSS SARA E sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42M. Demsey John sold $3.24 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36M.