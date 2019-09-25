Accuvest Global Advisors Has Cut Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) as Valuation Rose; Doheny Asset Management Cut Its Medical Properties Reit (MPW) Position as Market Value Rose

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Medical Properties Reit (MPW) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 35,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 122,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 157,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Medical Properties Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 1.33M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 6,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,942 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, down from 14,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.12. About 2.07 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.39M for 15.67 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lanny’s August Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medical Properties wraps up ~$2.0B investment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $119.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,865 shares to 6,465 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 149,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Highly Caffeinated Earnings After The Bell – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks pulls forward buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Starbucks’ New Board Members Make Strategic Sense – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks’ Digital Efforts Are Paying Off Nicely – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is This Starbucks Move a Sign of Things to Come? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $171.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shake Shack Class A by 10,391 shares to 16,958 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Spain Etf (EWP) by 38,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA).