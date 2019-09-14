Accuvest Global Advisors Has Cut Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake as Stock Rose; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $4.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 64.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 15,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409,000, down from 24,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 6.26M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 32,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 241,140 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30M, down from 273,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $171.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari Nv by 2,508 shares to 7,570 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 23,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Poland Etf (EPOL).

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.73 million for 73.62 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Inv Management stated it has 31,222 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Hanlon Inv Management Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 2,212 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Walleye Trading Limited Co invested in 84,554 shares. Regions Finance has 13,121 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co reported 379 shares stake. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 107,965 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt stated it has 83,594 shares. Northern Tru holds 9.52 million shares. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Duquesne Family Office Limited Com has 2.44% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.74M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 671 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ATVI Earnings Probably Wonâ€™t Impress, But Expect Improvements Longer Term – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ATVI gains bull on ‘Warcraft’ strength – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $684.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,518 shares to 88,807 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 269,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,670 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alaska Permanent Capital Mgmt invested in 2,467 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 158,667 shares. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor owns 62,666 shares for 4.71% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 667,990 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 31,440 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 2.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osterweis Cap Mngmt Inc reported 346,264 shares stake. Regent Llc invested 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Cap Mngmt Llc invested 3.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Lc reported 41,300 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 646,707 shares. Mirador Limited Partnership reported 14,635 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 877,767 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings.