Accuvest Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake By $730,129

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) stake by 3.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 7,229 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 215,001 shares with $21.77M value, down from 222,230 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com now has $366.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 11/05/2018 – NEXT PLC NXT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5240P FROM 4830P; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 07/03/2018 – France’s Engie exploring sale of German power plants; 13/04/2018 – JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS – FILING; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR

Accuvest Global Advisors increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 325.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired 11,379 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Accuvest Global Advisors holds 14,880 shares with $1.76M value, up from 3,501 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28B for 11.06 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 82,289 are owned by Montag A & Assocs Inc. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Allied Advisory Serv stated it has 0.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Addenda reported 69,098 shares. Birmingham Capital Incorporated Al holds 17,433 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc holds 0.92% or 218,686 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 3.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 877,443 shares. 162,789 are held by Credit Agricole S A. The New York-based Tanaka Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 9,739 shares. Salzhauer Michael has invested 6.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South State stated it has 1.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tiemann Invest Advsr Lc, California-based fund reported 32,239 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Limited Liability Com reported 3,518 shares. Cap Invest Counsel stated it has 2,111 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (NASDAQ:MDRX) stake by 109,960 shares to 4.68 million valued at $44.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Bankshares Inc West Va (NASDAQ:UBSI) stake by 278,123 shares and now owns 1.11 million shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $124 target. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $124 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15.

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased Emerging Mrkts Internet & Ec E stake by 24,500 shares to 70,034 valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Netherlandsetf (EWN) stake by 29,114 shares and now owns 20,125 shares. Global X Msci N (NORW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Woodmont Counsel Lc reported 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 6.21% or 79,386 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advisors Llc holds 216,072 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co reported 1.49% stake. Pinebridge Lp has 661,645 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation accumulated 3.04 million shares. 1.39 million are owned by Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Cobblestone Cap Ltd owns 61,357 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.53% or 1.25M shares. Sigma Counselors Inc owns 67,074 shares. Chase Counsel invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stevens First Principles Advisors holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,061 shares. Harbour Invest Management Limited stated it has 76,163 shares or 6.63% of all its holdings. Phocas Corporation invested in 4,820 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13100 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.