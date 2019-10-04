Accuvest Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Five Below (FIVE) Stake by $653,760; Chartist Has Boosted Its Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Holding

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Five Below (FIVE) by 100.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 10,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 5,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Five Below for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.33. About 816,732 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94 billion, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $543.19. About 344,640 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 400,436 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Crestwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 5.15% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 82,289 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co accumulated 9,160 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 388,279 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department holds 0.01% or 470 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Com owns 127,913 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Glenmede Tru Na reported 97,644 shares stake. Susquehanna Int Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 30,438 shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). D E Shaw & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 16,316 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 6,579 shares. Moreover, Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.94% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 1.47M shares.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $171.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,577 shares to 1,591 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Hong Kg Etf (EWH) by 49,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,739 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Trust Russi.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $157.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Ind (DIA) by 2,470 shares to 53,382 shares, valued at $14.19 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 20 (IWO) by 103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,952 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 20 (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Rockland Tru invested in 27,598 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Com reported 3,112 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtn Ma owns 17,522 shares. Moreover, Cap World Invsts has 0.46% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4.27 million shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.93% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Millennium Ltd Co invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Markel invested in 31,000 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited has 5,508 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 61,556 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 5,251 are owned by Bb&T Corp. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 1,755 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.