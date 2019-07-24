Accuvest Global Advisors Decreased Mcdonald’s (MCD) Stake by $540,918 as Shares Rose; Callahan Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Nike Class B (NKE) as Valuation Declined

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 52.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 5,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 1.62 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 13,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,706 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 120,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $86.39. About 2.39 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,963 shares to 7,232 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.94 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62M. $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99M worth of stock or 22,036 shares. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 6.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 105,077 shares to 126,275 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Co by 44,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Taiwan Etf.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.