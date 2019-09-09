Accuvest Global Advisors Cut Its Position in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by $540,918 as Stock Value Rose; Lodge Hill Capital Has Upped Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Position by $3.69 Million

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 52.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 5,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $218.44. About 1.24M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 21,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 88,325 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 66,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $176.16. About 393,147 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67B for 24.60 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 16,524 shares to 18,934 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 7,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investors has invested 0.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 906,433 shares stake. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 15.84M shares. 21,533 are held by Coldstream Mgmt. Fincl Advisory holds 4,213 shares. 67,446 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Group. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 3.22 million shares. Meyer Handelman reported 120,774 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Liability owns 1,975 shares. 2,202 were accumulated by Middleton And Co Ma. Plante Moran Lc owns 3,025 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 524,351 shares. Headinvest Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,854 shares. Grimes Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 14,266 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,230 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). British Columbia Invest Management Corporation holds 0.09% or 64,518 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc holds 145,032 shares. Natixis Advisors L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,451 shares. Bb&T invested 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 98,600 shares stake. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1,340 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 18,516 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 235,609 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 39,147 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 200,858 shares stake. 248,521 were accumulated by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated holds 10,919 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Minneapolis Group Ltd Company reported 144,894 shares.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,000 shares to 31,848 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 309,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,146 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC).

