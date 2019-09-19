Accuvest Global Advisors Cut Its Intuit (INTU) Holding by $672,597; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Rose, Cadinha & Co Cut by $12.96 Million Its Holding

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 90.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 70,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,240 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 77,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $195.87. About 909,753 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 61.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 1,591 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 4,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $270.07. About 560,998 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,480 shares to 46,123 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.15 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

