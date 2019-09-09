Accuvest Global Advisors Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.33 Million as Market Value Rose; Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in 3M Company (MMM) by $372,600 as Stock Declined

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $165.94. About 2.70M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 325.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 11,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 3,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.11M shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 27,230 shares to 30,630 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 3M Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ MMM – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “3M selling military armor business in deal worth up to $116M – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bert’s September Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,693 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 622,129 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. 94,237 were reported by Carlson. Strategic Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 10,210 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Co reported 60,451 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.22% stake. The Texas-based Fruth Invest Mngmt has invested 0.79% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 5,632 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Heritage Investors Corp holds 47,997 shares. Neumann Mngmt Lc invested in 0.83% or 6,226 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Com, California-based fund reported 4,067 shares. Naples Global Lc reported 0.85% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Msci N (NORW) by 31,845 shares to 179,793 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Australia Etf (EWA) by 64,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,502 shares, and cut its stake in Emerging Mrkts Internet & Ec E.