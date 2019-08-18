Accuvest Global Advisors Boosted Chevron (CVX) Stake By $575,886; Suntrust Banks Has Trimmed Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding By $667,620

Accuvest Global Advisors increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 75.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired 4,682 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Accuvest Global Advisors holds 10,847 shares with $1.34 million value, up from 6,165 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $219.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 25.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 14,836 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 43,554 shares with $1.98M value, down from 58,390 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $35.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.80 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan owns 18,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 7,797 shares. Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Eqis Capital Management Incorporated reported 6,080 shares. Diker Mngmt Llc invested in 1.17% or 42,000 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability Co invested in 51,600 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 3.90 million shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 14.12M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 56,816 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company accumulated 45,570 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 319 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co reported 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Among 8 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6400 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.33’s average target is 16.44% above currents $46.66 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, August 12. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 14 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity. $4.30 million worth of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was bought by NOLAN PETER J.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 101,364 shares to 141,091 valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (PSK) stake by 141,226 shares and now owns 147,478 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $502,074 was made by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp has $150 highest and $130 lowest target. $139.89’s average target is 20.79% above currents $115.81 stock price. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28.