Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.68 N/A 0.49 8.54 Neovasc Inc. 4 14.65 N/A -25.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Accuray Incorporated and Neovasc Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Accuray Incorporated and Neovasc Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1% Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Accuray Incorporated and Neovasc Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Neovasc Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 64.47% for Accuray Incorporated with average price target of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Accuray Incorporated and Neovasc Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86% and 4.64%. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.84% of Neovasc Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41% Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated had bullish trend while Neovasc Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Accuray Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Neovasc Inc.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.