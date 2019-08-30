Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.56 N/A 0.49 8.54 Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 58 26.27 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Accuray Incorporated and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Accuray Incorporated are 1.7 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.1 and its Quick Ratio is 23.7. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Accuray Incorporated and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Accuray Incorporated has a consensus price target of $5, and a 90.11% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86% of Accuray Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 97.2% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Accuray Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Accuray Incorporated.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.