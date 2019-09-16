Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.64 N/A 0.49 8.54 CONMED Corporation 86 3.18 N/A 1.05 83.43

In table 1 we can see Accuray Incorporated and CONMED Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CONMED Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Accuray Incorporated. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Accuray Incorporated’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than CONMED Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1% CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.85 beta indicates that Accuray Incorporated is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. CONMED Corporation has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Accuray Incorporated are 1.7 and 1 respectively. Its competitor CONMED Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. CONMED Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Accuray Incorporated and CONMED Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Accuray Incorporated has a 66.11% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5. Competitively CONMED Corporation has a consensus target price of $100.33, with potential downside of -0.92%. The data provided earlier shows that Accuray Incorporated appears more favorable than CONMED Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Accuray Incorporated and CONMED Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 97.56% respectively. 1.7% are Accuray Incorporated’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of CONMED Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41% CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated was less bullish than CONMED Corporation.

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats Accuray Incorporated on 12 of the 12 factors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.