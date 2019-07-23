Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.83 N/A 0.49 8.12 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 37 6.50 N/A 0.05 713.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Accuray Incorporated and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Accuray Incorporated. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Accuray Incorporated is presently more affordable than Cardiovascular Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -50.8% -6.2% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Accuray Incorporated’s current beta is 1.93 and it happens to be 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has a 2 beta and it is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Accuray Incorporated is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Accuray Incorporated and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Accuray Incorporated is $5, with potential upside of 27.55%. Meanwhile, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s average price target is $41, while its potential downside is -8.05%. Based on the data shown earlier, Accuray Incorporated is looking more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Accuray Incorporated and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 88.8% respectively. About 2.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated -6.41% -7.73% -19.76% -21.36% -17.92% 15.54% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -4.58% 9.68% 13.82% 23.96% 36.81% 35.28%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated was less bullish than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Accuray Incorporated.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.