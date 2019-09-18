Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

This is a contrast between Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.62 N/A 0.49 8.54 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.27 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Accuray Incorporated and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.1% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

Accuray Incorporated is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.85. From a competition point of view, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Accuray Incorporated is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Accuray Incorporated and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Accuray Incorporated has an average target price of $5, and a 71.23% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Accuray Incorporated and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 65.8% respectively. 1.7% are Accuray Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated has 21.41% stronger performance while Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has -20.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Accuray Incorporated beats Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.