Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) Comparing side by side

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.69 N/A 0.49 8.54 Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.18 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Accuray Incorporated and Restoration Robotics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1% Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Accuray Incorporated. Its rival Restoration Robotics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. Restoration Robotics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Accuray Incorporated and Restoration Robotics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Restoration Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Accuray Incorporated is $5, with potential upside of 52.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Accuray Incorporated and Restoration Robotics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 33% respectively. About 1.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.07% of Restoration Robotics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41% Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated was less bullish than Restoration Robotics Inc.

Summary

Accuray Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Restoration Robotics Inc.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.