Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Comparison side by side

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.61 N/A 0.49 8.54 Nevro Corp. 65 7.27 N/A -2.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Accuray Incorporated and Nevro Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1% Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6%

Volatility and Risk

Accuray Incorporated has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nevro Corp.’s 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.29 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Accuray Incorporated. Its rival Nevro Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 4.9 respectively. Nevro Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Accuray Incorporated and Nevro Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Nevro Corp. 0 1 4 2.80

Accuray Incorporated’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 73.01%. Competitively Nevro Corp. has a consensus price target of $70.8, with potential downside of -20.73%. Based on the results given earlier, Accuray Incorporated is looking more favorable than Nevro Corp., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Accuray Incorporated and Nevro Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 2.9% are Nevro Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41% Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated has weaker performance than Nevro Corp.

Summary

Nevro Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Accuray Incorporated.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.