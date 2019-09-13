Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Comparing side by side

Both Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.68 N/A 0.49 8.54 IRadimed Corporation 23 6.82 N/A 0.60 39.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Accuray Incorporated and IRadimed Corporation. IRadimed Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Accuray Incorporated. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Accuray Incorporated’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than IRadimed Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2%

Risk & Volatility

Accuray Incorporated’s 1.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, IRadimed Corporation has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Accuray Incorporated is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival IRadimed Corporation is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. IRadimed Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Accuray Incorporated and IRadimed Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 IRadimed Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Accuray Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 64.47% and an $5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86% of Accuray Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 25.4% of IRadimed Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Accuray Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41% IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated had bullish trend while IRadimed Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors IRadimed Corporation beats Accuray Incorporated.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.