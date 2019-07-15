Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) and ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Comparing side by side

Both Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.74 N/A 0.49 8.12 ABIOMED Inc. 296 15.34 N/A 5.61 46.28

Table 1 demonstrates Accuray Incorporated and ABIOMED Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ABIOMED Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Accuray Incorporated. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Accuray Incorporated’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Accuray Incorporated and ABIOMED Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -50.8% -6.2% ABIOMED Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 22.1%

Volatility & Risk

Accuray Incorporated has a 1.93 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ABIOMED Inc.’s beta is 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Accuray Incorporated is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, ABIOMED Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6. ABIOMED Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Accuray Incorporated and ABIOMED Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 ABIOMED Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Accuray Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 42.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Accuray Incorporated and ABIOMED Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 89.5% respectively. About 2.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of ABIOMED Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated -6.41% -7.73% -19.76% -21.36% -17.92% 15.54% ABIOMED Inc. -0.23% -4.63% -28.17% -35.91% -30.88% -20.11%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated has 15.54% stronger performance while ABIOMED Inc. has -20.11% weaker performance.

Summary

ABIOMED Inc. beats Accuray Incorporated on 10 of the 11 factors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.