Accredited Investors Upped General Mls (GIS) Position by $353,756 as Share Value Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Upped Bgc Partners (BGCP) Position by $3.42 Million

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 6,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 173,772 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13M, up from 166,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.08M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 683,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 13.94 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.89M, up from 13.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 499,248 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Adjusted Earnings $145M-$165M; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL BOOSTED BGC, MON, TIVO, ATUS IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Newmark to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BGC PARTNERS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32; 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.28% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 52,244 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Personal Advisors accumulated 48,549 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 73,032 shares. Charter Tru holds 48,205 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa invested 0.52% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.27% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 14,138 shares. Iberiabank Corporation owns 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,470 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 22,389 shares stake. Utah Retirement has 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 113,067 shares. Amer Comml Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Field Main Savings Bank stated it has 3,700 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tower Lc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 135,518 were reported by Greylin Invest Mangement.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $511.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 8,360 shares to 465,174 shares, valued at $32.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,188 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BGCP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 167.35 million shares or 1.30% more from 165.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 16,809 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 86,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Associate Inc holds 0% or 373 shares in its portfolio. California-based Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 1.89% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Great West Life Assurance Can has 42,573 shares. Camarda Limited Liability accumulated 409 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 535,331 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Lpl Finance Limited Com reported 64,178 shares. 100 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 214,863 shares. Barclays Plc owns 181,776 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 476,997 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 350,016 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ajo Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,663 shares.