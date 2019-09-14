Accredited Investors Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Trimmed as Share Price Declined; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Accredited Investors Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc sold 5,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,603 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441,000, down from 12,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 2.18 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 38,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 12,897 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00 million shares traded or 39.45% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $511.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,803 shares to 173,772 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 7,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Natl Bank Usa stated it has 9,336 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Aimz Invest Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Jennison Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.15 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wade G W & holds 0.1% or 16,637 shares. 41,550 were reported by Oakbrook Invests Llc. Bell Bankshares has 0.43% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 28,684 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 145 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Invsts owns 15,278 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 11,370 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 35,000 shares. Stephens Ar holds 97,999 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com accumulated 12,951 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Retail Bank reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Clearbridge Invs Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Company, a Texas-based fund reported 3,273 shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46M for 15.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson notes order boost of 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 of the Safest Bets in the Cannabis Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Inv Management Mi invested in 1,170 shares. Proffitt And Goodson invested in 0.03% or 1,319 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,875 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Davenport And Company Limited Liability has 0.76% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 811,773 shares. Diamond Hill Cap invested in 1.61% or 3.82 million shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0.03% or 4,834 shares. First National Tru Co stated it has 20,597 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 0.14% or 819,327 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 4,508 shares. First Personal Services stated it has 1,013 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 21,690 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 233,897 shares. Parsec Inc has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,300 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 424,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.33 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.