Accredited Investors Maintains Position in Abbott Labs (ABT); As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stock Price Declined, Kestrel Investment Management Raised Stake

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 150,096 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 15,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 8,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 224,945 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 180,705 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Great Lakes Advisors Limited reported 214,391 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 75,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 7,135 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 319,992 shares. Intrepid Capital Management reported 3.04% stake. Kbc Group Nv holds 2,305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild & Communication Asset Management Us reported 0.22% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 139,015 are held by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 67,770 shares stake. Ameritas accumulated 25,390 shares. 154,949 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Management owns 2,906 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Novare Management Ltd Liability Com owns 103,661 shares. 62,706 are held by Ancora Advsrs Lc. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.31% or 441,282 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 516,873 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Inc holds 0.03% or 2,865 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 550,879 shares. 311,554 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Hartford Mgmt accumulated 66,320 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc stated it has 232,773 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2.69M shares. Carroll Financial holds 0.13% or 16,778 shares. 1.99M were reported by Adage Prns Grp Ltd Llc. Argi Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 10.64M shares in its portfolio.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $496.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 15,820 shares to 35,141 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 5,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,632 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

