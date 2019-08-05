Accredited Investors Lifted Its Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $565,008; Genuine Parts Co Com Usd1.00 (GPC) Holder Ftb Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $342,102

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 15,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 8,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $83.08. About 3.32M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com Usd1.00 (GPC) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 3,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 4,057 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 7,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com Usd1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 862,386 shares traded or 14.90% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts Belongs In The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio, But Not Now – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Company: Buy This Dividend King While It’s On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Genuine Parts Company Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Complete Acquisition Of Leading Industrial Distributor In Australasia – PRNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts: This Dividend King Is Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $220.16M for 15.33 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc reported 0.02% stake. Kentucky-based Hl Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 137 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Somerset Trust owns 66 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Element Capital Mgmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 9,765 shares. Bridges Management has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Invesco Ltd reported 1.54M shares stake. Valley National Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). City Hldg Co holds 0.43% or 13,582 shares. Park Oh stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 2,344 are held by Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 7,289 shares.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 5,510 shares to 124,651 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY).

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $496.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,728 shares to 158,687 shares, valued at $24.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 243,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,158 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).