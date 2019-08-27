Accredited Investors Lifted Its Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $565,008 as Stock Value Rose; South State Has Trimmed Alibaba (BABA) Stake by $618,618

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 15,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 8,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 3.27 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M

South State Corp decreased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 8.47M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,361 shares to 252,907 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $496.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 59,581 shares to 82,869 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 5,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,632 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

