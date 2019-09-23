Accredited Investors Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Cut as Stock Declined; Levin Capital Strategies LP Lifted Cna Finl (CNA) Position by $1.50 Million as Valuation Rose

Accredited Investors Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc sold 5,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,603 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441,000, down from 12,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 4.13 million shares traded or 38.21% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 61.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 31,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 83,390 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, up from 51,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 169,705 shares traded or 6.22% up from the average. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has risen 7.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 15/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: British bank HSBC to disclose 59 percent gender pay gap; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.03, EST. 91C; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q Core Income $281M; 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 05/03/2018 ACORD Solutions Group, Miller, CNA Hardy And VIPR Partner To Connect U.S. MGA’s And London Carriers By Offering Straight-Throug; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q Net $291M; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: German military report Airbus A400M transport still in trouble; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – CNA Announces Retirement Of D. Craig Mense, Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer, And The Upcoming Appointment Of James Anderson To The Role

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 179,084 shares to 314,287 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 63,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,323 shares, and cut its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold CNA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 268.42 million shares or 0.06% less from 268.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 26,441 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott invested 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Amg Funds Lc has 0.91% invested in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 70,941 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 185,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 165 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) for 630,481 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 18,862 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Renaissance Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 1.01M shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Natixis reported 88,758 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 4,363 shares stake.

More notable recent CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to CNA Financial Corporationâ€™s Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CNA Financial Q2 P&C net written premiums rise 6% – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Loews Q2 improves on strength of CNA, Boardwalk Pipelines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNA Appoints Jane Possell as Chief Information Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor International – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $511.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (KLD) by 3,794 shares to 14,460 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 15,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).