Accredited Investors Has Cut Its Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) as Valuation Declined; As Public Storage (PSA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Has Boosted Holding

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $245.86. About 781,238 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65

Accredited Investors Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc sold 5,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,603 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441,000, down from 12,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $64.4. About 3.17M shares traded or 1.49% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James holds 0.11% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 1.10M shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 88,636 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 9,117 shares. Burney has invested 0.51% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Kcm Advsr Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 3,600 are held by Insight 2811. Inv Counsel invested in 0.09% or 3,550 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.09% or 1.14M shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa owns 17,446 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. 8,710 are held by Brave Asset Management. Miller Invest Lp holds 28,320 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Company holds 909,510 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt owns 108,378 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.15% or 4,169 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Emerson Advances Digital Transformation with Industry’s Most Comprehensive Operational Analytics Portfolio – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Emerson Electric Stock Fell 15.1% in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $511.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,803 shares to 173,772 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 17,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.47 million for 14.77 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,780 shares to 4,075 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Infotech (VGT) by 1,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,643 shares, and cut its stake in Vgrd Scottsdale Int Term Gov (VGIT).