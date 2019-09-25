Accredited Investors Has Boosted Its Holding in General Mls (GIS) as Market Valuation Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Upped by Old Dominion Capital Management Inc

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 12.07M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 6,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 173,772 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, up from 166,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 3.31 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $511.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 5,891 shares to 182,956 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,879 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Investors Should Expect When General Mills Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Big G’s scuttled Kernza cereal gets new life â€” as beer – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Money Talk Portfolio Update – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,040 were accumulated by Sunbelt Secs. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.06% stake. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc accumulated 187,267 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd invested in 4,000 shares. British Columbia Invest, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 220,510 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 47,370 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Department owns 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 5,032 shares. New York-based Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Company has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.05% or 63,162 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). King Wealth has invested 0.2% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Com owns 12,746 shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt has invested 0.62% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bailard holds 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 3,856 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.