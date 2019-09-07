Account Management Stake in D R Horton (DHI) Cut by $4.05 Million; As Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Share Value Rose, Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Cut Its Holding

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 62.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 1,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 5,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 884,978 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.62 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $457.73M for 10.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.03% or 12,705 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.06% or 3.11M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 24,607 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And accumulated 923 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability invested in 479,001 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp stated it has 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.39% or 28,552 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset holds 49,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 435 are owned by Trustmark State Bank Department. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,021 shares. Bb&T holds 0.13% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 182,047 shares. Clearbridge Invests Llc invested in 0% or 19,860 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 3 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Incorporated stated it has 24,681 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Housing Stocks: What’s the Best Play Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Inc, Texas-based fund reported 3,412 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il holds 44,443 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. United Finance Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 32,430 shares. Blackrock Inc has 31.19 million shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd reported 2,030 shares. Parkside Natl Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd owns 400 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pnc Services Grp holds 0.22% or 2.08M shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 35.79 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 46,635 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 18,082 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Natl Bank Sioux Falls reported 1,954 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Limited accumulated 0.1% or 23,851 shares. Elm Advsr Llc owns 8,970 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $488.93M for 25.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge by 66,049 shares to 137,275 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 27,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.