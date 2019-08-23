Account Management Position in D R Horton (DHI) Decreased as Stock Rose; Johnson Financial Group Trimmed Its Position in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by $492,680

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 1.25M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 34,974 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, down from 39,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 563,462 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 255 shares to 7,004 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 7,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,800 were reported by Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Corp. United Fire Group, a Iowa-based fund reported 9,758 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 26,964 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 1.95 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Co owns 2,849 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 1,940 were reported by Enterprise Services Corp. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Victory Management has 0.38% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 38,963 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings owns 1.33M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth accumulated 8,909 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Capital Counsel Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pettee Invsts Inc reported 4,873 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 123,302 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Global Payments beats on earnings as CEO cheers TSYS deal opportunities – MarketWatch” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS to Report First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Investments in Cloud Lead to Groundbreaking New Service Level Agreement – Business Wire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fintech ETFs Mixed On News Of Mega Merger – Benzinga” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “D. R. Horton Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Cap Grp Inc reported 500 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Co accumulated 0% or 160 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 243,468 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 27,460 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Com invested in 600 shares. Principal Group accumulated 0.02% or 512,220 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.06% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Vanguard Group holds 0.06% or 37.52M shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Lc stated it has 23 shares. Nomura Asset Management, a Japan-based fund reported 60,764 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 9,375 shares. Riverhead Capital Management invested in 0.02% or 14,235 shares. First Amer Comml Bank invested in 0.03% or 11,200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 44 shares.