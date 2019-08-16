Account Management Lowered Stake in D R Horton (DHI) by $4.05 Million; As Carnival Plc (CUK) Share Price Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Upped Holding

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 6,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 91,479 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 85,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 181,610 shares traded. Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 1.04M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.