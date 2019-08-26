Account Management Lowered By $4.05 Million Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake; Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox has $128 highest and $125 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is 18.10% above currents $106.48 stock price. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) on Thursday, March 14 to “Hold” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of MLNX in report on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. DA Davidson downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) rating on Tuesday, March 12. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $128 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. See Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $130 New Target: $125 Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $125 Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $128 Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $125 Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold Downgrade

Account Management Llc decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 51.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Account Management Llc holds 92,525 shares with $3.83M value, down from 191,350 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $18.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 6.30M shares traded or 58.94% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview

The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 468,262 shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider SANGHI STEVE bought $2.21M.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, makes, and sells interconnect products and solutions. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. The Company’s products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. It has a 35.41 P/E ratio. The firm offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits , adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 41,948 shares stake. Alpine Global Limited Com invested 0.51% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Endurance Wealth Inc has 1.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 53,859 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 0.05% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 42,456 shares. Strategic Glob Ltd Liability Co reported 116,050 shares. 6,810 were accumulated by Cookson Peirce Inc. Security National Tru Communication owns 500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 2,034 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,581 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,028 are held by Gamco Invsts Et Al. 13,500 were reported by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Axa holds 96,052 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Com invested in 92,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 19,712 shares.

