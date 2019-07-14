Account Management Holding in D R Horton (DHI) Has Cut by $4.05 Million as Valuation Rose; Citizens & Northern Upped Position in Facebook Class A (FB)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 115.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 6,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Opinion polls published on Sunday in the United States and Germany cast doubt over the level of trust people have in Facebook over privacy; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT AG PROBES FACEBOOK-CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s data breach could be higher than 87M: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IS FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg under pressure to testify to UK lawmakers; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Oculus Go headset to launch at F8 conference in May

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 3.14M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Snap Stock Is Cheaper and Safer Than It Was in 2017 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Facebook User Is Still Worth Much More Than an Instagram User – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “If You Still Need a Reason to Buy Google Stock, Take a Look at AI – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Call Options Pop Ahead of Cryptocurrency Reveal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. 15,900 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $2.39M on Tuesday, January 15. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 815,492 shares. Old Savings Bank In has 0.69% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 78,740 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,232 shares. New England Rech And Management invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,900 shares. Deccan Value Lp owns 15.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.20 million shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,185 shares. Fincl Consulate stated it has 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beech Hill Advisors holds 2.78% or 27,025 shares. Blue Capital has 2.53% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vestor Cap Ltd Com has 36,581 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regent Limited Liability Company has 2.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Lp stated it has 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hawaii-based C M Bidwell Associates Ltd has invested 0.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Homebuilders: An Excellent, Long-Term Value Investment – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “After Chilly Winter, Homebuilders To Share Earnings With High Hopes Ahead – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.57 million for 10.73 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $147,164 was sold by Allen Barbara K.