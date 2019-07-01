Account Management Has Trimmed D R Horton (DHI) Holding by $4.05 Million as Market Value Rose; Foundry Partners Cut Its American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) Holding by $1.72 Million as Valuation Declined

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 122,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 851,248 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, down from 974,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 636,877 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL)

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 1.34 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.53 million for 10.27 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $120,589 were sold by Hewatt Michael W on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Grp Inc holds 231,720 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Laffer Investments has 45,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors reported 26,226 shares. The New York-based Cibc Ww has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Invesco Ltd holds 2.94 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 45,401 shares. 119,325 were reported by Comm Comml Bank. 1.02 million are owned by Wellington Gp Llp. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Salem Counselors holds 6,413 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Com holds 0.02% or 9,375 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fin Lc stated it has 33,762 shares. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,828 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 2,080 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Daiwa Group reported 14,304 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 52.03% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.23 per share. AXL’s profit will be $66.33M for 5.29 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 17,590 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 170,666 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 3.04% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Kbc Nv owns 0.02% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 176,980 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 14,685 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc holds 0.66% or 988,400 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Amer Grp has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 84,247 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 1,322 shares. 172,362 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 63,900 shares stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1.82 million shares or 0.33% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Aperio Gru Lc reported 91,032 shares.

