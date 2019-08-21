Account Management Has Lowered Stake in D R Horton (DHI) by $4.05 Million; As Agco (AGCO) Share Value Rose, Holder Olstein Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 20,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 54,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 75,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 166,251 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 1.50 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impala Asset Llc reported 1.16% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Mackay Shields Limited holds 50,118 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont owns 84 shares. Pggm Invs invested in 0.09% or 432,600 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Fjarde Ap holds 95,574 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 125,000 are owned by River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 44 shares. 95,000 were accumulated by Js Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Prescott Gru Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.47% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 55,810 shares. Ingalls And Snyder stated it has 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability holds 65,115 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Senator Invest Limited Partnership has invested 1.73% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 94,650 shares to 287,500 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).