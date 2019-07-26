Account Management Decreased Its Stake in D R Horton (DHI) by $4.05 Million as Shares Rose; Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Position Maintained by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 7,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 47,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $258.79. About 119,226 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 9.41% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 2.49M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $327,034 activity. Hewatt Michael W sold 3,000 shares worth $120,589.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.53M for 10.51 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% stake. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,166 shares. Inv House Limited Liability reported 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). New York-based Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Brookfield Asset Mngmt accumulated 49,000 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 12,705 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp reported 9,375 shares. The California-based West Oak Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Zweig reported 0.3% stake. Focused Wealth owns 600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co accumulated 13,824 shares. Cibc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 44,998 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 84 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors owns 28,552 shares.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 33,704 shares to 37,678 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 55,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,495 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Prns holds 111,368 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us owns 0.33% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 143,634 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Essex Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1,329 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,596 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 218 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). M&T Bancshares holds 4,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 152 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.02% or 1,803 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.18% stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 52,598 shares. Hexavest holds 0.15% or 56,422 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.05% or 247,866 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 29,528 shares.