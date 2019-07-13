Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Position Upped by Icm Asset Management Inc; Sunbelt Securities Decreased Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $758,280 as Stock Value Rose

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 426 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 1,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $791.19M market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 489,014 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 440 shares to 786 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,909 shares, and has risen its stake in American Fin Tr Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.