Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Position Upped by Icm Asset Management Inc; Nuveen Asset Management Position in Mks Instrument (MKSI) Has Lifted as Shares Declined

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 10,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 226,357 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.06M, up from 215,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.61. About 306,939 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $966.57M market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 519,967 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 627,333 shares to 95,474 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 8,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,324 shares, and cut its stake in Cars Com Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 637,667 are held by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Globeflex Capital Lp invested in 14,208 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 1,877 shares. Estabrook Cap reported 1,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 198,917 shares. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 115,788 shares. Tygh Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.81% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 214,405 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 0% or 81 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 891 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Lc, New York-based fund reported 48,280 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York has invested 0.03% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). 59,321 are owned by Leuthold Group Inc Limited Liability Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).