ACCO Brands (ACCO) to pay $0.06 on Sep 18, 2019; Continental Resources (CLR) Sentiment Is 1

ACCO Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:ACCO) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. ACCO Brands Corp’s current price of $9.41 translates into 0.64% yield. ACCO Brands Corp’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 1.09 million shares traded or 70.16% up from the average. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Continental Resources Inc (CLR) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 136 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 136 sold and reduced stakes in Continental Resources Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 72.35 million shares, down from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Continental Resources Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 98 Increased: 86 New Position: 50.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 2.84 million shares traded or 17.87% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $11.25 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 12.02 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership holds 6.14% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. for 96,050 shares. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.77 million shares or 5.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc has 5.14% invested in the company for 49,415 shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 3.57% in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 63,702 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity.