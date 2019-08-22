Acco Brands (ACCO) Stock Price Rose While Bank Of America Boosted Stake by $1.50 Million; D-E Shaw & Company Has Cut Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (Put) (HLF) Stake by $11.81 Million

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (HLF) by 79.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 227,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 287,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.32M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE EXTENDS TENDER OFFER EXPIRATION TO 5:00 P.M MAY 24; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER SEEKING TO BUY UP TO $600M SHRS; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 107.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 187,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 362,098 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 174,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $951.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 620,613 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.54M shares to 7.55M shares, valued at $312.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

