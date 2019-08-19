Acco Brands (ACCO) Shareholder Boston Partners Has Lifted Stake; Newtyn Management Position in Skyline Champion (SKY) Has Lifted as Market Value Rose

Boston Partners increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 433.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 13.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 16.00M shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663.83M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 532,690 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 338.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 463,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 136,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 349,376 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares to 49,335 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 494,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $230.87 million activity. Shares for $30.32 million were sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC. 4.79M shares were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC, worth $96.76 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Capital reported 320,000 shares. The Texas-based Highland Capital Management LP has invested 0.69% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Manatuck Hill Partners Limited reported 312,400 shares stake. Financial Bank reported 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 79,479 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Gamco Et Al holds 243,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Ranger Management LP reported 1.36% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 15,600 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 620,000 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 31,902 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,878 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 942,201 are owned by Schroder Grp.

