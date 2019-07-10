Acco Brands (ACCO) Holder Schwab Charles Investment Management Cut Stake by $1.36 Million as Shares Declined; Altria Group (MO) Shares Rose While Richard Bernstein Advisors Boosted by $7.90 Million Its Position

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1578.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 138,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,398 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, up from 8,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 5.82M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 170,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 279,065 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR

Analysts await ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. ACCO’s profit will be $32.69M for 6.06 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ACCO Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 109,874 shares to 477,835 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 232,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 703,256 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Llc accumulated 4,404 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 5,256 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Financial Prtn has 0.49% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 105,503 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 55,900 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 4,654 shares. Mathes reported 0.12% stake. Indiana And Mngmt holds 7,905 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 18,133 shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 19,803 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. California-based Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cibc Ww owns 1.21M shares. Cypress Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 5,132 shares. Columbia Asset reported 13,487 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,114 shares to 28,901 shares, valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 92,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,557 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.