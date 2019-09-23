Acco Brands (ACCO) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Position as Shares Rose; Kirr Marbach & Company Has Trimmed Position in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) as Stock Value Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 76,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 604,100 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, down from 680,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 598,293 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 6,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 204,529 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.97M, down from 210,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 8.18M shares traded or 144.92% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 14.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ACCO’s profit will be $33.29M for 7.08 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by ACCO Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Victory Cap Hldgs Inc by 40,000 shares to 81,700 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 351,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Ocwen Finl Corp (NYSE:OCN).